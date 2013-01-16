Force India Formula One test driver Jules Bianchi of France drives during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Ferrari are trying to find a regular Formula One role for French driver Jules Bianchi, who has been linked to the vacant Force India race seat.

Team principal Stefano Domenicali assured reporters at a media event in the Italian Dolomites on Wednesday that "we are currently trying to find him a role in Formula One and when we have some news, we will let you know."

Bianchi, a member of Ferrari's driver academy, was Force India reserve last season and took part in several Friday practice sessions for the Mercedes-engined team.

Media reports have speculated that Force India could be mulling a switch to Ferrari engines in 2014 with Bianchi, whose manager Nicolas Todt also looks after Ferrari driver Felipe Massa, part of the package.

Force India have yet to name a replacement for Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who has moved to Ferrari-powered Sauber, with the first pre-season test due to start on February 5. Britain's Paul Di Resta is their other driver.

Germany's Adrian Sutil, a former Force India driver who sat out last season, is also considered a frontrunner for the coveted race seat.

