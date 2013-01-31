The Ferrari Formula One team announced their first Chinese sponsor on Thursday, a maker of components for heavy industrial vehicles a world away from the glamour of the Italian company's supercars.

Ferrari said in a statement that the deal with Weichai Power would run to the end of the 2016 season.

China is a major market for Ferrari, who have had a presence there for more than 20 years. The team were overall runners-up in Formula One last season and are the only ones to have competed in every championship since 1950.

