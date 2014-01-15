Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain is attended to by his crew during a pit stop during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nelson Almeida/Pool

Ferrari fans worldwide have been offered a choice of five names for the team's 2014 Formula One car with the outcome to be decided by them in an online poll and revealed on January 24.

The Italian team said the first pictures of the car will be revealed a day later with pre-season testing due to start in Jerez, southern Spain, on January 28.

The naming options were: F14 T, F14 Maranello, F14 Scuderia, F166 Turbo and F616.

Fans were invited to vote through the Ferrari website (www.ferrari.com) or the team's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Ferrari, third overall last year, have a line-up of champions this season with 2007 title winner Kimi Raikkonen returning to partner double champion Fernando Alonso.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)