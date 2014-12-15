Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico drives during the first free practice session of Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MILAN Ferrari have signed Mexican Esteban Gutierrez as a test and reserve driver for next season, the 16-times Formula One constructors' champions said on Monday.

The 23-year-old spent two years at Sauber after making his grand prix debut in Australia in 2013 and will provide back-up to Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, winners of a combined five world drivers' titles.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Esteban who, although young, has plenty of experience relating to the new generation of Formula 1 cars," director general and team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said in a news release.

Gutierrez, who failed to win any points at Ferrari-powered Sauber last season, said: "It is an honour to become part of the Ferrari family, a team with such an exceptional history".

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)