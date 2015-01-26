The car Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel hope will revive their Formula One fortunes this season will be called the SF15-T, the team said on Monday.

The sport's most successful and oldest team did not win a race last year, their first such blank since 1993, and finished fourth.

Ferrari explained on their website that the designation stood for Scuderia Ferrari, followed by the year and a T for turbo.

Last year's disappointing car was the F14T.

The car will be launched officially online on Friday before making its test debut in Jerez, Spain, on Sunday with four times world champion Vettel, moving from Red Bull, teaming up with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen.

The season starts in Australia on March 15.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)