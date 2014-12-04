United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Force India will use Toyota's wind tunnel in Germany for all their aerodynamic testing from next season, the British-based Formula One team announced on Thursday.
"The decision to use Toyota’s facility in Cologne is indicative of our ambitions to continue as a competitive force in Formula One," said team principal Vijay Mallya in a statement.
"It's one of the most significant decisions in our history and gives us access to what is regarded as one of the finest wind tunnels in the world."
The team said their own wind tunnel facilities in Brackley, England, would remain operational and available for external customers.
Mercedes-powered Force India finished the season sixth overall.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.