Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
LONDON The new Formula E motor racing series will be broadcast on Britain's ITV commercial television network, organisers said on Monday, a move that should help to raise the profile of the electric car races.
The UK deal follows broadcast agreements with Rupert Murdoch's Fox to show races in the United States and more than 80 other territories, and a separate agreement with TV Asahi in Japan.
"We're delighted to be announcing this partnership with ITV today and to be securing live, free-to-air coverage of all Formula E races for our UK fans," said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Formula E.
The series, sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation and backed by the likes of tyre maker Michelin and car manufacturer Renault, debuts in Beijing in September and race venues include Monaco, London, Miami and Los Angeles.
Formula One motor racing is shown on BSkyB and the BBC in Britain.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.