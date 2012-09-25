PARIS The French Autosport Federation (FFSA) will check whether the two candidates for a Formula One French Grand Prix in 2013 will carry on with their bids after the Sports Ministry said on Tuesday no state subsidy would be provided.

Magny Cours and Le Castellet both had included a state subvention or state guarantee in their files.

"Madam minister (Valerie Fourneyron) confirmed that the state would not grant any financial help to the French Grand Prix," the FFSA said in a statement on their website (www.ffsa.org).

"I will put a question to the two bidders in the coming days to contemplate with them the conditions in which they could carry on with their candidacies," FFSA president Nicolas Deschaux said.

The French GP had been held in Magny Cours from 1991 to 2008 when it disappeared from the F1 calendar.

