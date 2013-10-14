Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dario Franchitti has had ankle surgery, more than two weeks after suffering multiple injuries in a crash, his IndyCar team has announced.
Franchitti, a Scotsman who has won four IndyCar series, suffered a fractured ankle, concussion and fractured vertebra during the Houston Grand Prix on October 6.
"Earlier today ...Franchitti underwent successful surgery to repair the talus bone in his right ankle," Target Chip Ganassi said on its website on Monday.
"After a surgery that lasted just over three hours, he is resting comfortably."
Dr. Terry Trammel, Orthopaedic Consultant for the IndyCar Series, added: "Tim Weber repaired Dario's ankle and his surgery went perfectly and just as planned. His post-operation X-rays looked great.
"Everything is positive at this point as Dario continues his recovery."
Several spectators were also injured when the 40-year-old's car went airborne and destroyed a portion of the catch fence.
Alex Tagliani will replace Franchitti for this Saturday's IndyCar season finale MAVTV 500 in Fontana, California.
(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao's proposed fight against Britain's former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan has been postponed, according to the Filipino's promoter, Bob Arum.