West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium France's Romain Grosjean moved a big step closer to reviving his Formula One career after winning the GP2 feeder series Saturday.
The Swiss-born driver, who started seven grands prix for Renault without scoring a point in 2009, follows in the footsteps of GP2 champions like McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Virgin's Timo Glock.
Last year's champion, Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, is now driving for Williams.
Grosjean sealed the championship with a third place finish in the first of two races in Belgium.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.