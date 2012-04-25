Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Formula One stragglers HRT will miss next week's early-season test at the Mugello circuit in Italy because they say they want to focus instead on settling into their new Spanish headquarters.
The team, yet to score a point in Formula One and last in the standings after four races, also missed pre-season testing with their 2012 car and failed to qualify for the opening grand prix in Australia.
"The start to the season was a little bit rushed for us and, since the cars were set up for the first time, we have been working on them at the grands prix," said team principal Luis Perez-Sala in a statement on Wednesday.
"This move (to new headquarters near Madrid) is very important for us and by not going to Mugello we can work thoroughly on the car to prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix.
"We won't have the new upgrade package until then so we've preferred to focus on what can contribute more to us, which is teamwork at the headquarters. And there is a lot to do," added the Spaniard.
HRT's drivers are Spanish veteran Pedro De la Rosa and Indian Narain Karthikeyan.
The May 1-3 test at Ferrari-owned Mugello is the only one scheduled during the season that all drivers are allowed to take part in.
There is also a young driver test scheduled for later in the year but no other testing is allowed during the season.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
Liverpool will seek atonement for their wretched form this year by fulfilling manager Juergen Klopp's dream of winning all of their remaining Premier League matches this campaign, captain Jordan Henderson has said.