Sauber F1 team principal Monisha Kaltenborn (C), former team principal Peter Sauber (R) and driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany attend the unveiling the C32-Ferrari Formula One car at the company's headquarters in Hinwil, east of Zurich February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Like a sporting Cinderella, Sauber Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg has been given the shoe that fits.

Whether his season turns out to be a fairytale with a happy ending remains to be seen but the tall German was content on Friday to have swept away at least one of his problems.

Hulkenberg, who has moved to the Swiss team from Force India, had trouble getting comfortable in his new cockpit at the first pre-season test in Jerez this month with talk of it being too tight for him.

"The media has blown up all these stories. The real issue was that in Jerez we didn't have the right shoe size for me - that was it," he told Formula One's official website (www.formula1.com).

"Now with the right shoe size everything is perfect.

"Does that make me the F1 Cinderella? That only the one with the 'right' shoe size will see a happy ending? Who knows? I do love fairytales - I just wonder who is playing the wicked stepmother," he added with a laugh.

Hulkenberg has yet to finish on the podium in two seasons in Formula One, despite taking pole position with Williams in Brazil in 2010, but his new team finished in the top three on four occasions last year.

The 25-year-old, who has been linked to Ferrari as a possible successor to Brazilian Felipe Massa next year, was confident he had made the right decision in joining the Swiss Ferrari-powered team.

"You never know, the big breakthrough might be here at Sauber," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Pilcher)