NEW DELHI India's new Formula One circuit is already exceeding expectations, Indian motorsports federation chief Vicky Chandhok said on Thursday after a visit by FIA race director Charlie Whiting.

Chandhok, father of Team Lotus reserve driver Karun, joined Whiting for an inspection of the 5.14km Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of Delhi.

"He (Whiting) stated that the progress was more than satisfactory and exceeded expectations from when he last visited the site," Chandhok said in a statement.

"He also expressed confidence that the inaugural Indian Grand Prix will be a huge success."

Chandhok told Reuters later that fans could look forward to a thrilling race on October 30.

"The layout is absolutely brilliant and it's going to be a very high-speed race. Fans can now start preparing for the event."

Chandhok said Whiting would return next month to certify the circuit.

Race organisers have ruled out a situation similar to last year's Delhi Commonwealth Games, which was blighted by delayed and sub-standard construction work and turned into a $6 billion (3 billion pounds) public relations disaster.

Tickets went on sale on Aug 20 with a strong response and organisers have predicted a full house for the country's maiden Formula One race at the 120,000-capacity circuit.

