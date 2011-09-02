HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

NEW DELHI Narain Karthikeyan hopes to race on in Formula One beyond next month's inaugural Indian Grand Prix after announcing a new sponsor on Friday.

India's first grand prix driver, and the only one to have scored points, will drive for Hispania (HRT) at his home race on October 30 after being replaced by Red Bull-backed Australian Daniel Ricciardo in July.

Ricciardo, also a Red Bull reserve driver, is tipped to move to Toro Rosso next season which would again free up a seat at Hispania.

"I want to drive in F1 as long as possible," Karthikeyan said after signing a contract with India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers Hero Motors, which will have their logo on his car in the October race.

"It is the pinnacle of motorsports and that's what we are trying to do," added the 34-year-old Indian, who also counts the powerful Tata Group among his long-time sponsors and made his Formula One debut with Jordan in 2005.

"How and when, that will come up in due course," he told Reuters when asked about his plans to prolong his career.

No financial details were given about the Hero Motors deal, which Karthikeyan said would eventually stretch beyond the October race.

"It's going to be a long-term relationship with Hero Motors. The kind of exposure that the Indian GP brings to the country will benefit me as well to secure the budget next year."

Karthikeyan recalled his financial struggle early in his career and said it would be "beyond my wildest dreams" to compete in his home race.

That grand prix could also feature another Indian, Karun Chandhok, who replaced Italian Jarno Trulli in a one-off appearance in July's German Grand Prix.

