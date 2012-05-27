INDIANAPOLIS New Zealand's Scott Dixon was inconsolable after finishing runner-up in Sunday's Indianapolis 500, believing he would have won the race if Japan's Takuma Sato did not crash on the last lap.

Dixon had to settle for second place behind his Scottish team mate Dario Franchitti after the 200-lap race ended under a yellow flag.

Dixon, who led 53 laps of the race, was perfectly placed to make a last-gasp ditch to win but was prevented from overtaking once the yellow flag was unfurled.

"I'm super gutted," he said. "It's tough when you get so close to have it ripped away from you. We were so close, we definitely had the car."

Dixon's hopes of overtaking his Ganassi Racing team mate were dashed when Sato, who was in second place in the mad scramble to the finish, tried to pass Franchitti on the first turn but spun out of control and hit the wall, forcing the yellow flag.

Dixon, who won the Indy 500 from pole position in 2008, said he was surprised Sato made his move when he did and was lucky not to take out Franchitti.

"I wasn't expecting Sato to dive in there," said Dixon.

"I thought we were going to get really lucky because they touched and I thought they were going to end up in the fence.

"But credit to Dario, he had a bad start to the day and came through the field."

