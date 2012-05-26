INDIANAPOLIS Factbox on the Indianapolis 500, which will be run for 96th time on Sunday.

The first Indy 500 was run on May 30, 1911 and won by Ray Harroun, who retired from driving immediately after the race.

Although the race was first held in 1911, this year's edition is the 96th because it was temporarily postponed during parts of World War One and World War Two.

The first Indy 500 offered a purse of $25,000 with the winner getting $14,250. This year's winner will pocket around $3 million.

The speedway complex earned the name "The Brickyard" when the oval was repaved with 3.2 million bricks in 1910 after several deadly crashes.

The tradition of the winning driver drinking a quart of milk began with Louis Meyer in 1936. Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi, the owner of several orange groves, drew the wrath of IndyCar fans in 1993 when he chugged from a bottle of orange juice instead.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not announce attendance but the sprawling grandstands around the 2.5 mile oval seat over 250,000. Crowds have been estimated at over 400,000.

The massive Indianapolis Motor Speedway complex covers 253 acres and is large enough to hold Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Rose Bowl, the Roman Colosseum and Vatican City.

In 1977 Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman to race in the Indy 500. Danica Patrick became the first woman to lead a lap at the Indy 500 in 2005. Her third place finish in 2009 is the best by a woman.

Three drivers have won the 500 four times; A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

Mears also holds the record for pole positions (six).

Eight rookies have won the Indianapolis 500. The most recent was Helio Castroneves in 2001.

Troy Ruttman is the youngest driver to win the Indianapolis 500, age 22, in 1952. Al Unser is the oldest driver to win, age 47, in 1987.

Briton Graham Hill is the only driver to win motor racing's Triple Crown (Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans)

Dan Wheldon won last year's race when JR Hildebrand crashed while leading on the last corner. Wheldon was killed in a high-speed crash at Las Vegas later that year.

