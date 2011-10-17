UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
Two IndyCar drivers were released from a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in a horrific crash that claimed the life of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon, officials said on Monday.
American JR Hildebrand and Briton Pippa Mann both spent a night at the University Medical Centre after suffering injuries in a 15-car pileup during the opening laps of Sunday's IndyCar season-finale.
Mann, who had surgery to clean and assess a severe burn to the little finger of her right hand, will need a subsequent surgery in two-to-three weeks to fully repair the injury but is expected to make a full recovery, IndyCar in a statement.
Hildebrand suffered a severely bruised sternum and was held overnight for observation.
(Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON The Bank of England needs to adopt the "spirit of the millennial" and embrace varied approaches to problem-solving, as well as boosting gender and ethnic diversity, central bank governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.