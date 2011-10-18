Two IndyCar drivers were released from a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in a horrific crash that claimed the life of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon, officials said on Monday.

American JR Hildebrand and Briton Pippa Mann both spent a night at the University Medical Centre after suffering injuries in a 15-car pileup during the opening laps of Sunday's IndyCar season-finale.

Mann, who had surgery to clean and assess a severe burn to the little finger of her right hand, will need a subsequent surgery in two-to-three weeks to fully repair the injury but is expected to make a full recovery, IndyCar in a statement.

Hildebrand suffered a severely bruised sternum and was held overnight for observation.

(Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)