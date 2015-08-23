Aug 23, 2015; Long Pond, PA, USA; The car of Verizon IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson (not pictured) is towed into the garage following an accident during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2015; Long Pond, PA, USA; Emergency personnel look on as a MedEvac helicopter takes off carrying Verizon IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson (not pictured) to Lehigh Valley Hospital after being involved in an accident during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2015; Long Pond, PA, USA; A MedEvac helicopter carries Verizon IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson (not pictured) to Lehigh Valley Hospital after being involved in an accident during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2015; Long Pond, PA, USA; Verizon IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson (right) shakes hands with a fan prior to the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Briton Justin Wilson was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being struck in the head by debris from another car during the closing laps of the penultimate race in the IndyCar Series.

Wilson's car was apparently out of control after being hit by debris from another car that crashed in front of him and veered into the inside wall at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

The 37-year-old former Formula One driver has won seven races in IndyCar.

Wilson's Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the 500-mile (804.67 km) race.

(Reporting by Lewis Franck in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)