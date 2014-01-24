Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Spaniard Daniel Juncadella will be Force India's Formula One reserve driver this season while also competing in the German Touring Car championship (DTM) with Mercedes, the team announced on Friday.
Force India, who have Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Mexican Sergio Perez as race drivers, use Mercedes engines.
Juncadella, 22, will take part in several Friday practice sessions and attend all races as well as working on the factory simulator.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn and will hopefully take me a step closer to eventually racing in Formula One," said the Spaniard, the 2012 European Formula Three champion who tested with Williams last year.
Britain's James Calado was Force India's reserve last year. Several other drivers, including Hulkenberg and Frenchman Jules Bianchi, have used the role as a stepping stone to a Formula One race seat.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).