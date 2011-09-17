Indian Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan will race at his inaugural home grand prix next month as well as taking part in Friday practice in Singapore next week, his HRT team said on Saturday.

"It is great to have Narain back in the car as it will give him critical seat time before he drives the Indian GP," team boss Colin Kolles told the team website (www.hispaniaracing.com).

"He is the best driver to come out of the region and is undoubtedly extremely talented," added Kolles, in a dig at India's other F1 driver Karun Chandhok, who drove for HRT last year and is expected to race for Team Lotus in Delhi.

Karthikeyan, who was dropped in July to make way for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, said he was delighted to be back behind the wheel for first practice in Singapore.

The driver had said previously that he would be racing in India, but the team -- hard up for cash and still without a point in Formula One since their debut last year -- had not confirmed the situation until Saturday.

"Of course it's a great feeling to be driving on a grand prix weekend once again, and on the subject of my home grand prix...the team had assured me that I'd be driving when I stepped out of my seat after the European GP," said Karthikeyan.

