LONDON The Spanish-owned HRT Formula One team will have a new principal next season after announcing the departure of Kolin Kolles on Wednesday.

HRT said in a statement that Kolles would leave on Thursday "due to the new direction that the team has taken and the decision of the new management to move the team headquarters to Spain."

Germany-based Kolles, who is Romanian by birth, had led the financially-strapped team since they made their Formula One debut in 2010.

The qualified dentist arrived in the sport with Midland, who took over the Silverstone-based Jordan team, and stayed on through their subsequent renaming as Spyker and then Force India.

He left Force India in 2009 when billionaire owner Vijay Mallya took over as principal.

HRT gave no details about who might replace Kolles.

