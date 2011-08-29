SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica had successful surgery on Sunday before beginning a full rehabilitation program after his life-threatening rally accident in February.

His Renault team said the final scheduled operation on his right elbow had been carried out in Italy and had gone well.

"The surgeons are happy to report that they have been able to complete 100 percent of their task and did not encounter any complications," a statement said.

"They have described the outcome of the operation as a "total success."

Renault said Kubica had been in good spirits when he emerged from the anaesthetic: "As soon as he opened his eyes, he asked for the results of today's race.

"He will now rest in hospital before resuming his rehabilitation and training program."

Kubica has missed all the season so far and is unlikely to return before the end of it.

His immediate replacement Nick Heidfeld was dropped before Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix and replaced by Brazilian Bruno Senna, who finished 13th.

Russian Vitaly Petrov was ninth for Renault in a race won by Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)