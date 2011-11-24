Lotus Renault Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland drives the R31 car during a test session at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Robert Kubica's manager has accused Renault of twisting the Formula One driver's words over his lack of fitness for the start of the 2012 season and has indicated the Pole could join another team next year.

Renault said Wednesday that Kubica would miss the start of next season as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal rally accident in February.

The statement quoted the driver as saying he was "not yet certain" to be ready for the first race in Australia on March 18 but manager Daniele Morelli is livid.

"I don't understand why Renault have changed Robert's words," he told Thursday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It is not true that he won't be ready for 2012, he said he was not certain to be fit for the first tests in February. We are counting on him and hoping he will do it but in any case the delay will be a few months."

Frenchman Romain Grosjean has emerged as the leading candidate to drive with Vitaly Petrov at the start of next year when Renault will be renamed Lotus.

Kubica, whose seat was taken by Nick Heidfeld at the start of this season before the German was replaced by Bruno Senna, has been linked to Ferrari in the media and Morelli said all options were open.

"Renault will take their decision regarding drivers, we will look for alternative solutions," he said, adding Kubica's contract was not a block to looking elsewhere.

"It doesn't extend into 2012, it finishes at the end of December. From January 1 we will be free to go in whichever direction."

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)