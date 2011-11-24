Renault driver Robert Kubica walks along the pit lane after the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

SAO PAULO Robert Kubica's manager and Renault were at odds on Thursday after he accused them of twisting the Formula One driver's words in ruling him out for the start of next season and indicated the Pole could join another team.

Renault had said on Wednesday that Kubica, who has been sidelined for the entire championship that ends in Brazil on Sunday, would miss the start of the 2012 season as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal rally accident last February.

The Renault statement had quoted the driver as saying he was "not yet certain" to be ready for the first race in Australia on March 18 but that angered manager Daniele Morelli.

"I don't understand why Renault have changed Robert's words," he told Thursday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It is not true that he won't be ready for 2012, he said he was not certain to be fit for the first tests in February. We are counting on him and hoping he will do it but in any case the delay will be a few months."

Renault team principal Eric Boullier said Morelli had approved the statement and was puzzled why he was now unhappy about it.

"We agreed, because obviously Robert couldn't start the season next year with us or anybody actually, with Daniele Morelli to make a communication, at least we inform people what is going on," he told Reuters at the Interlagos circuit.

"He approved the communication so everything was fine. He approved it, I can show you the email. And now he is upset with I don't know what. To be honest, I don't want to comment more because it's a waste of time."

Frenchman Romain Grosjean has emerged as the leading candidate to drive with Vitaly Petrov at the start of next year when Renault will be renamed Lotus.

Kubica, whose seat was taken by Nick Heidfeld at the start of this season before the German was replaced by Bruno Senna, has been linked to Ferrari in the media and Morelli said all options were open.

"Renault will take their decision regarding drivers, we will look for alternative solutions," he said, adding Kubica's contract was not a block to looking elsewhere.

"It doesn't extend into 2012, it finishes at the end of December. From January 1 we will be free to go in whichever direction."

Boullier, who hoped to make a driver announcement before the end of the year, recognised that Kubica would be out of contract.

"We have been very clear, I think professional," he said. "We have waited for him for a long time and we are still waiting for him if he wants to be testing for us or ready to assess him or help him. But we never said he had a contract for next year."

(Additional reporting by Mark Meadows)

(Editing by Tony Jimenez and Pritha Sarkar)