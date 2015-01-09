LONDON Ferrari will present their new Formula One car online on January 30, a day after McLaren take the wraps off their Honda-powered challenger.

Ferrari, with four times champion Sebastian Vettel signed from Red Bull, said in a statement that the as-yet unnamed successor to the F14T car would be presented to the world through the team website and social media platforms.

The car will then make its first track appearance in the opening pre-season test at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain from Feb 1 to 4.

McLaren, who have signed double world champion Fernando Alonso from Ferrari as Jenson Button's team mate, said on Twitter that the new McLaren Honda MP4-30 would be presented online on Jan. 29.

The car will be the first McLaren Honda since 1992 with the team, who have not won a race since 2012, ending their partnership with Mercedes last year.

Force India, who have Mexican sponsors as well as driver Sergio Perez, have a livery launch scheduled for Mexico City on Jan. 21.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)