Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
Confirmed Formula One lineups for the 2013 season starting on March 17 after Force India announced Germany's Adrian Sutil as their second driver on Thursday:
-
RED BULL
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Mark Webber (Australia)
-
FERRARI
Fernando Alonso (Spain)
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
-
MCLAREN
Jenson Button (Britain)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
LOTUS
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
Romain Grosjean (France)
-
MERCEDES
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
-
SAUBER
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico)
-
FORCE INDIA
Paul Di Resta (Britain)
Adrian Sutil (Germany)
-
WILLIAMS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
TORO ROSSO
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Jean-Eric Vergne (France)
-
CATERHAM
Charles Pic (France)
Giedo Van der Garde (Netherlands)
-
MARUSSIA
Max Chilton (Britain)
Luiz Razia (Brazil)
(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was hailed for masterminding Wednesday's incredible comeback to overturn a 4-0 deficit against Paris St Germain and book the Spanish side's place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.