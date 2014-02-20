Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
Lotus and Renault have extended their Formula One partnership for 2014 and beyond, both sides announced in a statement on Thursday.
The deal was seen as a formality, with Lotus testing in Bahrain this week with their new car ahead of the season starting in Australia on March 16.
Lotus, the former Renault-owned team, had financial problems last season and were the last to announce officially their engine supplier.
Renault are also supplying power units to champions Red Bull, sister team Toro Rosso and Malaysian-owned Caterham. Mercedes and Ferrari are the sport's other engine makers.
"Lotus F1 Team and Renault Sport F1 have enjoyed a successful partnership these past few years and we look forward to continue to build on our relationship and collaboration in 2014 and beyond," said Lotus chief executive Matthew Carter.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.