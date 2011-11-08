LONDON Team Lotus have appointed Steve Nielsen as their sporting director following his departure from rivals Renault, the Malaysian-owned Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The team said Nielsen, who had been at Benetton and then Renault as sporting manager since 2000, would join on December 12 to replace the departing Dieter Gass.

Owner Tony Fernandes said in a statement that team manager Graham Watson had also signed a new contract.

"It is a good mark of our team that we can attract people of Steve's calibre," he said.

"I am thrilled that someone who is so well respected, and is coming from a team that is ahead of us in so many ways, shares our belief in our ability to grow and in due course challenge the midfield."

Renault-powered Team Lotus, who have yet to score a point since their debut last year as Lotus Racing, are changing their name to Caterham next season.

In a separate announcement, French carmaker Renault said Jean-Michel Jalinier would take over as president of its F1 division from January 1 in place of Bernard Rey.

Renault are providing four teams with engines next year, having ceased to be a constructor with their former team becoming Lotus.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)