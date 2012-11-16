The Macau Grand Prix suffered a second fatal accident in two days on Friday when a Hong Kong-based touring car driver died in a crash during qualifying on the street circuit, organisers said.

They said in a statement that the Chevrolet car, which slammed into barriers and caught fire, had to be cut to extricate driver Phillip Yau Wing Choi after the crash.

"At 13.19, the competitor was removed from the car, and at 13:20 Mr. Yau was transported by ambulance to hospital where he was admitted at 13.24. Continuous CPR was performed, however, he succumbed to his injuries at 13.51," they said.

Portuguese rider Luis Carreira died in hospital on Thursday after crashing in qualifying for the motorcycle grand prix.

Race coordinator Joao Manuel Costa Antunes defended the circuit's safety record after Carreira became the first fatality in seven years at the track.

"In over 60 years of the Grand Prix, the record can be considered acceptable," he told the South China Morning Post.

This year is the 59th edition of the four-day motorsport event, whose highlight is a Formula Three race.

The Macau F3 Grand Prix has been a stepping stone for young drivers making their way to Formula One. Previous winners include F1 greats Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

