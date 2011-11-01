Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela leaves the track after he retired during the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON Pastor Maldonado's hope of scoring points in next week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix took a knock on Tuesday when Williams said the Venezuelan would have to collect a 10-place penalty on the starting grid.

The Formula One rookie retired from last Sunday's inaugural Indian Grand Prix with a gearbox failure that damaged his engine.

Maldonado will now have to use his ninth engine of the season in the penultimate race of the year, exceeding his allocation of eight.

"He will therefore incur a subsequent 10-place grid penalty," Williams chief operations engineer Mark Gillan said in a review of the New Delhi race.

Brazilian team mate Rubens Barrichello will use a new, eighth engine.

Williams have scored just five points in 17 races this year, the former world champions' worst performance since the 1970s.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)