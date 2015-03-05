LONDON The Manor Marussia Formula One team were given the green light to compete at next week's Australian season-opener after passing mandatory crash tests on Thursday.

"Our big news of today is that we have now passed the FIA crash tests. Well done team! That's it - we're all set for Melbourne," Manor said on their Twitter feed.

The team, who came out of administration only last Friday after missing the last three races of 2014, will race with Ferrari engines in the March 15 season-opener.

Britain's Will Stevens has been announced as one of their two drivers.

