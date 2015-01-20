McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the third free practise session of Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON CNN International have agreed a multi-year deal to join the McLaren Formula One team as a partner, both sides said on Tuesday.

No financial details were given but the deal will see the global television network's branding appear on the front wing endplates of the new Honda-powered car.

McLaren have yet to name a title sponsor and will unveil their MP4-30 car, to be driven by Spain's Fernando Alonso and Britain's Jenson Button this season, in an online launch on Jan 29.

The McLaren partnership, even if relatively small by Formula One standards, is a leap up the grid for CNN who most recently sponsored the Caterham team.

Caterham, who never scored a point in five years, went into administration last October and face an uncertain future.

"Our shared love of technology has united us: together we will pursue new opportunities far beyond the conventional scope of a Formula One partnership," said McLaren chief executive Ron Dennis in a statement.

McLaren, who are starting a new engine partnership with Honda, have not won a race since 2012.

