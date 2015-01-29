Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain reacts in the pit during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi in this file photo taken November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

LONDON Fernando Alonso said he was ready to write a fresh chapter at McLaren as his new Formula One team unveiled their 2015 car on Thursday at the start of a new era with engine partners Honda.

"My motivation could not be stronger for the new season," said the double world champion, who has returned to McLaren from Ferrari, after the MP4-30 car was revealed in an online presentation.

"I’ve done a lot of training during the winter break, to reach my peak physical fitness, and I’ve been working hard in preparation for this new era of McLaren-Honda," added the Spaniard in a team statement.

"I’ve never felt better, or more ready for a new season."

McLaren, who have used Mercedes engines since 1995, last won a race in 2012 and will start testing with the new car in Jerez, southern Spain, on Sunday.

The second most successful team after Ferrari in terms of total titles won and race victories, McLaren have gone through a major restructuring with former principal and group chairman Ron Dennis back in overall control.

The return of Honda, who left Formula One in 2008 when their own team became Brawn and then Mercedes, reunites McLaren with a partner from their glory years with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The new car appeared in a red, black and silver livery. There was still no sign of any title sponsor, with Honda branding appearing on the engine cover, and the team set no specific targets.

"Of course, we’re prepared for a steep learning curve, but it’s clear to see that inside McLaren-Honda there’s total commitment, and a real change in feeling, as we start this new partnership," said Alonso.

"We’re all focussed on the challenge ahead, and I feel extremely honoured to be part of a relationship that has shared so much history together," added the Spaniard, whose one previous season at the team ended in acrimony in 2007.

"My aim is to help write a new chapter in the history of McLaren-Honda. We understand the effort and teamwork required to take McLaren-Honda back to where it should be, at the front of the grid, and all our energy as a team is focussed on that goal."

Team mate Jenson Button, the 2009 champion, said there was a "feeling of reignited optimism and positivity" around the factory.

"There’s a huge challenge ahead of us to try to pull back the gap to our rivals, but we’re certainly up for it," added the Briton.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)