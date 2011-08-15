McLaren Formula One team principal Martin Whitmarsh monitors the race during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh reckons his drivers could still win the Formula One world drivers' championship this season despite Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel enjoying a huge lead.

The German defending champion is 88 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton and 100 in front of McLaren team mate Jenson Button with most pundits believing the title race is already over.

"I think it's tough, but it's possible," Whitmarsh told www.autosport.com.

"And winning races is tough, but I think all you can do is try to win every race, and you can't do more than that. It is difficult to pull back the gap, but it's possible."

Eight races remain this year with F1 returning from a break for the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug 28.

"I'd like a one-two and it'd be handy if a Red Bull was not the third car on the podium if we get a one-two, and so we'd welcome Ferrari on the podium as well. We never give up," added Whitmarsh, who thinks 2008 champion Hamilton now looks more focussed.

"His head's now in a great place, because he suddenly believes he can win, and there's laptime in that," he said.

"I think Lewis desperately wants to win. I think he's tough on himself. He still takes too much to heart what's said in the media. He has a little bit too much sensitivity about that. But he will learn.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, Editing by Dave Thompson)