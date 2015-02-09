Bruno Senna of Brazil, drives his car during a qualifying practice for Round Four of the Formula E championship in Buenos Aires, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

LONDON The Senna name will be back on a McLaren this year after Brazilian Bruno Senna, nephew of the late triple Formula One champion Ayrton, was announced as a factory McLaren GT sportscar driver on Monday.

"It is a great honour for me to be joining McLaren; a team my uncle enjoyed such huge success with," the 31-year-old said in a statement.

The former Formula One and Le Mans driver will race in selected events with the new McLaren 650S GT3 car.

Ayrton Senna won his F1 titles with McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991. He died in a crash at Imola in 1994 after moving to Williams.

