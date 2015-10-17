Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
Mercedes Formula One reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein won the German Touring Car (DTM) title on Saturday to become the youngest ever champion in the series.
The 20-year-old clinched the title by finishing eighth at Hockenheim, a day before his birthday and with a race to spare.
Wehrlein has set his sights on moving up to Formula One and there has been talk of a possible debut next season with the tail-end Manor Marussia team, who are switching to Mercedes engines.
He has tested for Mercedes this year as well as Mercedes-powered Force India.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.