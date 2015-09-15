Former Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell poses for photographs after being presented with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal at Buckingham Palace in London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Mexico has named the last corner of its revamped Formula One circuit after Britain's 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell as the country prepares for its first grand prix in 23 years in November.

Mansell won the last F1 race held at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 1992, two years after he pulled off a thrilling overtaking manoeuvre on Austrian Gerhard Berger around the outside of the fast and fearsome Peraltada corner.

The banked Peraltada no longer features in the revamped layout and organisers said in a statement they had decided to rename Turn 17 after Mansell, who also won at the track with Williams in 1987.

The Briton, who has been invited back for the Nov. 1 race, said he was "flattered, proud and delighted".

"I have extremely fond memories of racing in Mexico City, the people, the energy and the track itself were all highlights of the F1 calendar back then for me," he added.

