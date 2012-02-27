Race fan Damian Daniels waits as rain delayed the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Lengthy rainfall forced organisers to delay the start of the already postponed Daytona 500 by another seven hours until 7 p.m. (midnight British time) on Monday, race officials said.

NASCAR's season opener was originally scheduled for Sunday but was washed out by persistent downpours, marking the first time in its 54-year history the Great American Race has been postponed to another day.

The race was originally rescheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Monday with Carl Edwards on the pole position.

Most fans appeared to anticipate the delay, staying in their hotels, with just a sprinkling of supporters gathering under gas station roofs to await news while the stands were empty.

There was no activity in the garage areas which remain in pre-race secure status.

NASCAR president Mike Helton was hopeful the new start time would be realised but did not rule out a switch to Tuesday.

"Obviously it is going to depend on the other weather conditions, the temperature, the breeze," he said in a statement. "We believe it is about a two hour process to dry the track but it could take longer, it depends if there are pockets to get the track dry.

"There are a lot of other circumstances but based on the weather, based on NASCAR, we think that 7 (p.m.) is realistic. We also have a buffer if we had to delay a little longer than that."

Tuesday remained an option if the rains continue, Helton said.

"We are focused on today and this afternoon right now but just so everyone knows, Tuesday is an option before we'd have to consider packing up and leaving," he said.

Organisers have had to adjust their plans given that on Sundays the race track uses local school buses for transportation and car parks belonging to public buildings and businesses which are open on Monday.

But given the dominance of the speedway over the town of Daytona Beach, track president Joie Chitwood said the problems have been handled well.

"You adapt, you overcome," he said. "I think our team realised that was the challenge today. I think more than anything though, what we didn't want to have happen is have our fans sit here though another long day and not really be able to understand what was going to happen."

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden and Gene Cherry)