Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
SAO PAOLO Marussia's French driver Charles Pic will race for Caterham next season after signing a multi-year deal, the team said in a statement on Friday.
Caterham, who like Marussia have never scored a Formula One point, did not say which of their current drivers he would replace.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.