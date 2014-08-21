United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Former Formula One and NASCAR driver Nelson Piquet junior has signed up to race for a Chinese team in the new Formula E electric series starting in Beijing next month.
The 29-year-old Brazilian, whose father and namesake was a triple F1 champion, joins a list of ex-Formula One drivers on the starting grid including Germany's Nick Heidfeld and Italian Jarno Trulli.
Piquet's best F1 result was second place in Germany with Renault in 2008 but he is more notorious for deliberately crashing his car in that year's Singapore Grand Prix to help team mate Fernando Alonso win.
The 'Crashgate' saga became one of the sport's biggest scandals when Piquet gave details to the sport's governing body after being dropped by the team a year later.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Julian Linden)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.