Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SEPANG, Malaysia Fernando Alonso's 200th Formula One race was one for the Spaniard to forget after the Ferrari driver crashed out on the second lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Alonso, who roared to an unlikely victory on the same circuit in an uncompetitive car a year ago, started from third on the grid and damaged his front wing when he nudged pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel on turn two as he fought for the lead.
With all drivers starting on intermediate tyres following a heavy downpour, Alonso struggled for grip due to his damaged wing and was challenged for second place by Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber towards the end of the opening lap.
The Spaniard opted against coming into the pits to repair the damage and his race was soon over as the front wing gave way and became wedged underneath his car as Webber overtook him on the finishing straight.
Alonso slid into the turn one run off area and the double world champion was soon making the long and lonely walk back to the paddock.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.