Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives with his damaged front wing in the first lap of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain countersteers moments before damaging his front wing during the first lap of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia Fernando Alonso's 200th Formula One race was one for the Spaniard to forget after the Ferrari driver crashed out on the second lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Alonso, who roared to an unlikely victory on the same circuit in an uncompetitive car a year ago, started from third on the grid and damaged his front wing when he nudged pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel on turn two as he fought for the lead.

With all drivers starting on intermediate tyres following a heavy downpour, Alonso struggled for grip due to his damaged wing and was challenged for second place by Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber towards the end of the opening lap.

The Spaniard opted against coming into the pits to repair the damage and his race was soon over as the front wing gave way and became wedged underneath his car as Webber overtook him on the finishing straight.

Alonso slid into the turn one run off area and the double world champion was soon making the long and lonely walk back to the paddock.

