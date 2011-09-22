Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain smiles as he looks at a message on a mobile phone at the paddock of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SINGAPORE Fernando Alonso has a short answer to the question of whether he has given up all hope of winning this year's Formula One championship -- "Yes."

Although the double world champion is resigned to not catching runaway leader Sebastian Vettel this season, the Spaniard is still determined to win grands prix, especially in Singapore.

"We know we cannot fight for the general classification," said the Ferrari driver, sporting large sunglasses, metres from the pit-lane.

"We cannot win the Tour de France, but we want to win individual stages," he added, leaning on a cycling analogy.

"I will do the same as the last couple of races. I will try to attack, try to be aggressive, try to win races, use aggressive strategy."

Alonso is second in the standings with 172 points, five points ahead of Britain's Jenson Button and Australian Mark Webber.

The gap between Alonso and Vettel, who is at the top with 284 points, is such that the German can clinch the title at this weekend's race in Singapore with five races remaining.

Vettel can achieve his goal if he leaves Singapore with a 125-point advantage over his nearest rival -- currently Alonso.

YOUNGEST DOUBLE-CHAMPION

Alonso, though, can keep the title race alive for at least one more leg with an impressive showing in Singapore and he has the pedigree for it, having won two of the three night races staged in the city-state.

"Here in Singapore it is one of our best opportunities in the remaining races. The circuit is similar to Monte Carlo and we were quite competitive there," he told reporters.

"Here we have soft and supersoft tyres which are the combination that we like the most.

"I hope it will be a good weekend for us, but the victory is never easy. It is going to be tough, but hopefully closer than some of the tests."

Vettel will take Alonso's mantle of youngest double-champion assuming he clinches the title in the coming days or weeks, and Alonso was full of admiration for his German rival.

"He is driving fantastically this year. He makes no mistakes, or very few mistakes, whereas last year we had a few more chances.

"This year they improved all problems they had last year -- their car is just as quick and they finish all the races.

"When you have a dominant car it's okay to win pole position or win a race but there have been some occasions this year that the conditions were very tricky, like Canada or Silverstone, and he managed to (get) pole position and (have) a perfect race from start to finish.

"Generally (he) has been the best driver, the best team, the best package."

Alonso, though, has proved he has what it takes to triumph on this tough circuit.

"The humidity and conditions are extreme here. Probably this is the toughest race physically," he said. "One, because of the concentration needed because it is at night, and a street circuit, and second because of the conditions."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)