SINGAPORE Ferrari's Fernando Alonso maintained his love affair with the streets of Singapore on Friday despite hitting a rocky patch in his relationship thanks to some loose kerbing on the Marina Bay Circuit.

Alonso, twice a winner of Formula One's only night race, clocked the second fastest time of the day behind world champion Sebastian Vettel but only after the first session was cut short to repair the damaged track and more loose tiles were removed ahead of the second.

"It's the same for everybody obviously, we lost a little bit of time in the first session which is never a help and the red flags made it even shorter," Alonso told reporters after his lap of one minute 46.575 seconds left him 0.201 seconds behind Vettel.

"It's not the best possible start to the weekend but we had to adapt to get the maximum from the time available," he added of a first free practice that was reduced by 30 minutes and halted twice for a car fire and the discovery of further damage to the circuit.

"For tomorrow, I guess there will be some further changes. Some of the kerbs will be removed and others will be repaired," the Spaniard added.

"So we need to find again different lines and different ways to attack the corners but it's the same for everybody, so it's up to us to get to the maximum quicker than the others."

Alonso is hoping to get more out of his Ferrari in the final practice session on Saturday ahead of the qualifying session late in the evening.

TYRE DEGRADATION

"We are more or less happy with the car over the two sessions but here it is difficult to exploit its potential because the tyres only give you the maximum performance over one or two laps," he added. "But overall, I am happy with the car and happy with the pace.

"The track tends to lead to high degradation of the tyres, which for us historically is a good thing because our car seems to take care of the tyres a little bit better than some of the others in the past, so maybe we have a good opportunity."

Alonso's intricate knowledge of the Marina Bay Circuit has garnered two victories in the three previous races and the Spaniard explained what it was that made the race such a challenge.

"This is a street circuit. It's bumpy, a little bit inconsistent, the grip level changes from lap to lap, the walls are close in some of the exits and it is extremely hard on the physical side," he said.

"There is the heat, the concentration needed at night and it's the longest race of the championship at a little under two hours. And now with the kerb issue, it's probably the toughest race of the year.

"To keep the car alive and to finish the race with no problems and 100 percent performance, you need to keep a high level of concentration."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)