SUZUKA, Japan Marussia's French rookie Jules Bianchi was ruled out of Friday's second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix after crashing his car heavily in the morning session at Suzuka.

The Russian-owned Formula One team said in a statement that the chassis was repairable but not in the time available between the sessions.

The spare chassis will be built up in time for Saturday's final practice.

Bianchi is sure to start at the back of the field anyway because he has a 10 place grid penalty picked up at the previous race in South Korea when he was handed his third reprimand of the season.

Marussia have yet to score a point in Formula One and are usually among the backmarkers.

