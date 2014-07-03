(L-R) McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain, Williams Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil and Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain attend a joint news conference ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race circuit, central England, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

SILVERSTONE England Jenson Button jokingly brushed aside criticism from Ron Dennis on Thursday after the McLaren Formula One boss suggested his driver needed to try harder.

"I think Ron's practising to be a motivational speaker," the 2009 champion told reporters ahead of his home British Grand Prix.

"You know, when we are in the position that we have been in for 18 months, it's not easy," he added. "For any of us in the team it's very difficult.

"So I think we all need to work harder. As a team. I don't think we should be pointing a finger at any individual in the team. We've got ourselves into this situation and we've got to fight our way out."

McLaren have not won a race since Button's last triumph in Brazil at the end of the 2012 season and failed to finish on the podium at all last year.

This year they started promisingly with Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen second in Australia, after Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified, and Button third but they have not been in the top three since.

They are currently sixth in the constructors' standings.

Button, the most experienced driver in Formula One, is out of contract at the end of the season with his future uncertain even if he wants to stay to see in the new engine partnership with Honda.

Dennis, a shareholder in the team he ran with great success from the early 1980s to 2009, regained control from ousted principal Martin Whitmarsh before the start of the season and has vowed to return McLaren to the top.

He told Sky Sports News last week that he felt Magnussen was "giving a big wake-up call" to Button, which he said had vindicated their decision to bring the Dane into the line-up.

"But in other ways you say: ‘Come on Jenson, you are a world champion and absolutely one thing you can do on a consistent basis – and you should be doing it – is beating your team mate," he added.

"Do I want him to try harder? Of course I do. He’s a highly paid grand prix driver. Yes, we are not giving him the best car; yes, it would be challenging for him to win in this car to say the least, but he could do his bit and Kevin has to make it as difficult for him as possible."

Button rejected any suggestion that he was not pulling his weight.

"I don't do things in half measures. I have the experience in Formula One to know that you need to give 100 percent. In the paddock, at the factory...everything's 100 percent," said the 34-year-old.

Button will be one of three Britons on the track at their home race but former McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton, now with dominant Mercedes, is the favourite and the only one of the trio with a real chance of victory.

"All the pressure is on Lewis," grinned Button when the Britons were asked whether any of them could rescue the country's sporting summer after World Cup defeat and Andy Murray's exit from Wimbledon.

(Editing by Josh Reich)