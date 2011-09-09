McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (R) of Britain smiles as he talks to his mechanic during the first free practice session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MONZA, Italy Jenson Button will stay at McLaren next season, the Formula One team's boss Martin Whitmarsh said on Friday.

"Jenson Button will be with us next year. Full stop," he told Reuters at the Italian Grand Prix.

"There is nothing that needs to be sorted. He will be with us next year."

McLaren have an option on the 2009 world champion for 2012 but recent comments by the Briton about his future have stirred up speculation in the paddock that all might not be proceeding smoothly with contract talks.

Asked on Thursday about the contract situation, Button had told reporters to ask Whitmarsh.

At the Belgian Grand Prix two weeks ago, when he was also questioned about staying at McLaren, Button had replied: "Well, if he (Whitmarsh) takes up the option."

Button has won twice this season and is three points ahead of team mate Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 champion, in the standings with seven races remaining.

