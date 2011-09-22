McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain arrives at the pit at the Marina Bay street circuit for a promotional event before the Singapore F1 Grand Prix September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SINGAPORE McLaren's Jenson Button expects fans to flock to the remaining Formula One races of the season even if Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel seals the title with five rounds left after Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel has won eight of 13 races so far and can secure back-to-back world championships as early as this weekend, but 2009 champion Button points to his victory in Canada as one of the reasons why spectators would still turn up in their droves.

"I think fans care more about the individual races first and it's nice to hear them say a race was good. Personally, I thought Canada was amazing and so did the fans," Button told reporters on Thursday.

In June, the Briton made six visits to the pitlane in Montreal before passing Vettel on the last lap of a thrilling race that Button believes provides the kind of action fans will always delight in seeing.

"They didn't think that it was amazing because they thought I had a chance to win the title over Vettel. They watched it and loved it because it was a great race," he added.

"There have been a few races like that this year, where the fans love the action and then look at the standings afterwards.

"The races are key to people enjoying the action of Formula One. The championship is always the main goal but winning races is almost as good as winning the title.

"It's such an emotional feeling when you cross the line in front.

"A championship you work up to over the year, a race lasts less than two hours. When you win the race, the emotion in the team is unbelievable and that's exactly what we are out to do... win races."

GOOD ENOUGH

Button insisted that McLaren would not lower their standards or intensity once the title had been decided.

"We will continue the same way as we have all year and that's not going to change when Vettel wins the title. We will continue to try just as hard as we have all season to win races," the Briton added.

"We have a car that's good enough to challenge for wins and if we don't make mistakes and get everything right then we can match Sebastian and Red Bull.

"Fans will still watch racing as it's the best we have seen and that's not going to stop. The championship may be over but people will still go to watch races."

Button's McLaren team mate Lewis Hamilton expressed his disappointment in the team's inability to prevent Vettel from charging to the title but is hoping for an improved showing in 2012.

"I'm not frustrated at all," Hamilton shrugged.

"It's sad that the season may be over this weekend for us as a team and, of course, we would love to be leading both championships as that's what we have worked for throughout the year.

"But that's not the way it is and we need to do a better job next year."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)