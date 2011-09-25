McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain arrives for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SINGAPORE Jenson Button blamed backmarkers for slowing his chase of Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull in the final laps of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The McLaren driver's second place finish behind the winning German kept the Formula One title race alive mathematically for at least another round but 2009 champion Button had wanted more than that.

Vettel now needs just one point to become the sport's youngest double champion and ninth driver to win back-to-back titles.

"I can understand that it's difficult to move over here," Button told reporters of the challenges posed by the floodlit street circuit and slower cars getting in the way while fighting their own battles.

"Most people were fighting but they have to respect other cars and understand they are being lapped for a reason, the other cars are quicker and fighting for a higher position.

"There were some frustrating moments in the race. One was when I was behind (Sauber's Kamui) Kobayashi for a lap. I just couldn't get past and when he finally moved over, the two Williams were fighting between themselves.

"The thing is when it gets to the last lap and people see they are being lapped, so they are pushing hard and forget there are other cars trying to overtake."

Button felt more measures should be taken to ensure the leaders are not held up late in the race but he was happy with his overall performance after struggling in practice at the start of the weekend.

"It was probably the best we could have done today and we got the best out of the car," he added. "A good finish all the same and hopefully something we can build on for the next race."

Starting the race in third on the grid, Button moved past the other Red Bull of Mark Webber at the first turn but was unable to match the speed of Vettel in the early stages and opted to preserve his fuel and tyres for a late push.

"I was pretty happy to be in second but I couldn't find the grip of the car in the early stages and I knew it was going to be a very long race and I had to look after the tyres.

"I didn't know how long the first stint was going to be as we get a lot of overheating here and I had not been able to drive the car this weekend with a full tank," he said.

"So I needed to find a rhythm, find a pace that I felt comfortable with that wasn't damaging the tyres at all. But I felt good after about 10 laps and was able to push harder but there was no catching Seb for most of the race."

