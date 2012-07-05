West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Force India Formula One driver Paul Di Resta has split with manager Anthony Hamilton, father of McLaren's 2008 world champion Lewis.
"I think it has been reported we are no longer working together so that is the matter at the moment," the Scot told a news conference at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.
Asked for more information, given that the split comes at a time in the season when contracts are being negotiated and the driver market is entering full swing, Di Resta avoided the question.
Instead, with Lewis Hamilton sitting on the front row with him, Di Resta said he was focused on his racing.
He then talked about the weekend ahead, how much he appreciated the support of a home crowd and advised fans to get out their rain jackets.
Hamilton senior became Di Resta's manager two years ago and played an important role in helping the driver up the ladder to Formula One after he won the DTM (German touring car) championship with Mercedes.
The 26-year-old has been linked to Mercedes as a possible replacement for seven-times champion Michael Schumacher, 43, when the German decides to call time on his comeback.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.